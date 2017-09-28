Castine municipal ballot finalized

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Nomination papers have closed and the ballot has been finalized for the Castine municipal elections in November.



Patrick Haugen, Arthur Layton and Colin Powell are all in the running for an open three-year term on the Castine Board of Selectmen. That seat is currently held by chairman David Unger, who did not take out nomination papers.



Temple Blackwood is the only name on the ballot for a three-year term on the school board, currently filled by Joe Spinazola. Blackwood has served on the board previously.

