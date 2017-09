News Feature

Deer Isle Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, September 21, 2017 Where our towns stand on the issue

Blue Hill: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 56% - 44%



Moratorium in place through December 31, 2017; Prohibition ordinance referendum on each retail marijuana operation Sept. 26.



Brooklin: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 57% - 43%



Moratorium in place through September 30, 2017.



Brooksville: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 54% - 46%



Moratorium expired September 2, 2017.



Castine: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 55% - 45%



No building permit will be issued for retail marijuana operations.



Deer Isle: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 50.04% - 49.96%



Moratorium in place through February 2018.*



Isle au Haut: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 78%- 22%



Penobscot: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 51% - 49%



Sedgwick: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 52% - 48%



Moratorium in place through February 2018.



Stonington: Voted in favor of Marijuana Legalization Act 54% - 46%



Moratorium in place through February 2018.



Surry: Voted against the Marijuana Legalization Act 52% - 48%



Moratorium in place through January 31, 2018; Prohibition ordinance vote on retail marijuana establishments Oct. 2.



*Deer Isle information updated from document available at forum to correct a cut-and-paste error.