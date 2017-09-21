News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, September 21, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, September 21, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, September 21, 2017 Retail marijuana in Maine: what we know

Retail operations allowed under the Marijuana Legalization Act:



Retail marijuana stores.



Retail marijuana cultivation facilities.



Retail marijuana testing facilities.



Retail marijuana product facilities.



Retail marijuana social clubs (not to be legal until probably 2019).



State action:



Moratorium in place through January 31, 2018.



Draft bill released September 12 by bipartisan legislative committee to amend law; regulatory rules to follow.



Legislative vote expected in special legislative session in October.



Retail marijuana establishment licenses may be issued starting summer 2018, except for social clubs (2019).



Proposed bill gives municipalities hosting retail operations 5 percent of the revenue from proposed 20 percent state tax.



Four tiers of cultivation sites, from up to 500 square feet to 30,000 square feet.



Twelve percent of the proposed 20 percent state tax to go to a public health and safety fund.



Municipal authority:



May prohibit any or all retail operations.



May regulate the number and location of retail establishments.



Must approve operation of state-issued licenses.



May require municipal permit, with fees, in addition to a state license.

