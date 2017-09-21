Residents’ frustrations mount over student misconduct

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Less than a month into the 2017-18 school year at Maine Maritime Academy, Castine residents are reporting issues with student behavior.



Tony Politano, who lives on Water Street, reported at the board of selectmen’s meeting on September 18 that, during homecoming weekend, his vehicle was backed into by a student driver, who had several passengers inside the cab of the pickup, as well as in the bed. Politano said he was sitting on his porch when it happened, and when he called out to the group they all fled the scene. Politano called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched a responder. The driver was found and arrested for an alleged hit and run incident.



“It has become increasingly clear that we do not feel safe in this town anymore,” said Politano. “I want to be clear; this is not an academy issue. The academy has made its focus on keeping their campus safe, and they have succeeded. We as a town now need to find a solution to keep our town safe.”



Politano’s grievance was not the only one discussed during the meeting. Another resident, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution, noted that she has seen several issues since the beginning of the semester, including litter and trash lining the streets, vehicles racing by at high speeds, and large signs promoting alcoholic beverages that are over the allowed signage size set by the town’s sign ordinance. Drinking and partying, she said, has also been an issue, as she is a homeowner across the street from a house rented by students.



Town Manager Jimmy Goodson said that he has also received complaints from people in town, and he has been in touch with a couple landlords regarding loud parties and underage drinking, though he had not heard back from them at the time of the meeting.



Peter Stewart, Head of Campus Safety at Maine Maritime, was at the meeting and urged residents to keep him apprised of any incidents involving students. As a retired Maine State Police Officer and a former employee with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Stewart said he is familiar with the academy and the town of Castine.



“I’m not afraid to go knock on doors,” said Stewart. “Use me as your badge. I know about 90 percent of these kids, and I think they respect me enough to listen to me. We’re here to help.”



Selectman Gus Basile, who has served on the board of selectmen for nine years, said that in his time on the board he has only heard “about six or seven” complaints about students.



“This is the worst it’s been since I’ve been serving,” said Basile.



Though no immediate action was taken, the issue was added to the agenda for the town’s monthly Town and Gown meeting with Maine Maritime, which was held Wednesday morning.

