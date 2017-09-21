News Feature

Castine Originally published in Castine Patriot, September 21, 2017 Papers coming in for open seats Selectman’s seat contested in upcoming election

by Monique Labbe

With nomination papers closing on September 25, every open seat that will be up for election on the November ballot has at least one interested party who has returned papers.



One three-year board of selectmen’s seat is available, currently filled by David Unger, who has not returned papers for another term. Patrick Haugen, Arthur Layton and Colin Powell have all returned papers.



Temple Blackwood has returned papers for a three-year term on the school board, currently filled by Joe Spinazola. Blackwood has served on the board previously.



Dona Brophy has returned papers for a three-year term on the Witherle Memorial Library Board of Trustees, a seat she currently holds. Pedrick Sweet has returned papers for a five-year term on the same board, currently held by Mary Appleman.

