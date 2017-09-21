Annual Grindle tournament raises bats for a cause

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

As two days of play, and three days of fun end, another Jared C. Grindle Co-ed Softball Tournament is one for the books, and Yippy Ki Yay, with its Island roots, takes the top spot emerging as the winner out of 24 competing teams.



Both Saturday and Sunday morning, teams took to their respective fields in fog, said Dennis Rackliffe, who helps to organize the teams. “You could hardly see the players in the outfield, the fog was so dense,” he said, but noted that it didn’t slow down play one bit, and eventually the morning fog lifted to beautiful, sunny days.



Island-based team Yippie Ki Yay took first place, with the Ellsworth-based North America coming in second.



Friday events, including the pitching contest and home run derby saw clear winners. Present and past Islanders Mary Parker and Nick Ciomei won the home run derby and Paul Clement of Newburgh won the Friday night pitching contest.



Saturday, teams took to fields in Brooksville, Deer Isle, Penobscot and Blue Hill to move through the brackets and narrow down the teams that would return to the Brooksville field on Sunday.



On Sunday at “halftime” at the Brooksville Field, a “little’s” game (those younger players who aren’t yet old enough to play) took to the field for a special game of their own.



Since the first tournament in 2004, nearly $65,000 has been raised and more than 140 children have been able to attend athletic camps through the scholarship program.



Anyone that did not attend but would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund can send a check to JCGYSSP, 1434 Coastal Road, Brooksville 04617. Scholarship applications can be requested from the same address (and are available at area schools), with scholarship awards ongoing throughout the year to area students.

