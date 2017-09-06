Local students ace Advanced Placement exams

News Feature

George Stevens Academy students distinguished themselves last year in their performance on Advanced Placement (AP) exams, the nationally-administered tests that follow high school AP courses, according to a press release.



AP courses are designed to provide a college-level academic experience, and only courses approved by the College Board can be called AP courses. Some colleges and universities even grant course credit or advanced placement to students with high AP scores. (A “5” is the highest possible score on an AP exam.)



GSA offers 10 AP courses—English Literature, U.S. History, Human Geography, Calculus AB and BC, Statistics, Biology, Environmental Science, Drawing, and AP Physics I. In addition, Maine’s Department of Education offers “AP4ALL,” free online AP courses for Maine students educated at the public expense. AP4ALL gives students the opportunity to take AP exams in fields not offered at their high school.



Last year, 50 percent of GSA seniors had taken at least one AP course by the time they graduated, and 25 percent had taken four or more AP classes. The results of last year’s AP exams (released in late summer) show that GSA’s Class of 2017 had:



10 “AP Scholars” (students scoring 3 or higher on three or more exams);



Six “AP Scholars with Honor” (students scoring 3 or higher on at least four exams, with an average score of 3.25—GSA students averaged 3.95);



Five “AP Scholars with Distinction” (students scoring 3 or higher on at least five exams, with an average score of 3.5—GSA averaged 4.33);



Three “National AP Scholars” (students who score an average of 4 on all AP exams taken, and a 4 or higher on eight or more exams).



This year’s senior class—the Class of 2018—already has six AP Scholars, two AP Scholars with Honor, and one AP Scholar with Distinction!



Head of School Tim Seeley noted, “These terrific results reflect not only the effectiveness of the AP courses themselves, but of a four-year curriculum that equips all GSA students with great foundations in the areas needed to succeed in school and in the workforce—critical reading, solid writing, and science and math skills.”

