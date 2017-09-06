Golf tournament honors beloved pharmacist

News Feature

George Stevens Academy alumni, students, parents, faculty, and friends took part in the Fifth Annual Duane B. Gray ’64 Memorial Golf Tournament on September 10 at the Blue Hill Country Club. Sponsored by The Merle B. Grindle Agency, the team of Rob Clapp ’73, Mark Clapp ’03, Homer Lowell ’73, and Ebb Walton ’08 won the morning tournament with a gross score of 51. Tom Gray ’79 of Community Pharmacies is pictured to the left of the team.

The tournament honors former selectman and George Stevens alumnus Duane B. Gray ‘64, who died five years ago. Gray was an avid golfer and is fondly remembered as “Blue Hill’s pharmacist” for his decades-long career spanning Partridge Drug Store, LaVerdiere’s, and Community Pharmacy of Blue Hill.



The tournament was organized by a volunteer committee led by Dwayne Carter, the academy’s golf coach and manager of the country club; and Phyllis Taylor, an academy trustee who chairs the Development Committee.



For the fourth year in a row, Community Pharmacy of Blue Hill served as lead sponsor of the tournament. Pharmacist Tom Gray ’79, a George Stevens alumni and the nephew of Duane Gray, represented the pharmacy at the event. “Duane knew everyone and would take care of anyone, any way he could,” Gray said of his uncle. “He had that personal touch.”



The tournament was also supported by hole sponsorships and other contributions from more than 60 local businesses, including hole-in-one sponsors Darling’s and Stanley Scooters. Proceeds from the event benefit the academy’s Annual Fund, which provides essential funding for all areas of school life, including academic programs, arts, athletics and upkeep of buildings and grounds.



Many who attended have family or community connections to Duane and have been loyal supporters of the tournament named in his memory.



To view a slideshow that includes team photos, visit www.georgestevensacademy.org/DBGtournament2017.



Morning results

Champions: Rob Clapp ’73, Mark Clapp ’03, Homer Lowell ’73, Ebb Walton ’08;

1st Low Net: Bob Walker, Dan Walker ’87, Louis Walker, T.J. Whelan;

2nd Low Net: Bonnie Paulas ’69, Belinda Carter ’67, Jacob Russet ’19, Alex Drenga;

3rd Low Net: David W. Gray ’80, Mark D. Gray ’81, Barry Duffy ’89, Brad Miltner ’77.

Individual morning winners were Ben Wootten for closest to the pin, and Bonnie Paulas ’69 and Chris Page for longest drive.



Afternoon results

Champions: John Richardson, Ed Volkwein, David Taylor, Percy Zentz ’19;

1st Low Net: Larry Gray ’79, Bill Gray ’83, Mark Politte, Brian Hally;

2nd Low Net: Kitty Clements, Curt Shaw, Chris Pappas, Stefan Simmons ’18

3rd Low Net: Justin Bennett, Zachary McNally, Peter Collier ’00, John Burns.

Individual afternoon winners were Stefan Simmons ’18 for closest to the pin, and Phyllis Taylor and Ebb Walton ’08 for longest drive.

