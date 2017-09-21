Comp plan nears completion

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

Work on an updated comprehensive plan for the town is nearly completed.



The last of the Thursday afternoon meetings that have been held throughout the summer is scheduled for September 21 and once the information from that session is included, the group that has been meeting will be ready to schedule a public meeting to review the draft plan.



Consultant Bob Gerber has shepherded the committee through the process and has incorporated information gathered by committee members into the draft plan. Gerber has designed the process to meet the state guidelines for a local comprehensive plan and, according to Selectman Evelyn Duncan, it should meet all state requirements.



“Every question that the state has asked has been answered,” Duncan said. “He [Gerber] thinks it should go through if the townspeople approve it.”



Stonington voters approved a comprehensive plan more than a decade ago, but the state rejected it.



All of the minutes from the meetings, along with draft sections of the plan have been posted weekly on the town’s website. The site does not have enough space to store them permanently, but the site includes a link to all of those materials, including a number of maps.



The draft plan will also include information from a survey the town completed earlier this summer. Although town officials have done only a preliminary review of the responses, Town Manager Kathleen Billings said the results from the 300 people who responded were pretty positive.



“It appears that the people are satisfied with what we’ve been doing,” she said. “There were no big surprises.”



Some respondents expressed some dissatisfaction with the local education system, Billings said, but added that was likely in response to financial and other issues that had plagued the school system several years ago. As the school system works to improve its operation, she said, people will be more willing to support education.



No dates have been set for the public meetings on the draft plan. They committee may plan for those sessions at their final meeting Thursday.



In other matters, the selectmen are considering whether to allow food vendor trucks to operate in town.



Billings had provided selectmen with background information about food vendors who operate out of trucks after she had received a number of requests and inquiries during the summer.



Selectmen expressed cautious interest in the idea, noting that there could be problems with it, most notably its impact on parking. Food vending trucks generally set up in a parking spot near where there is heavy foot traffic. That could mean a loss of Main Street parking or parking on Hagen Dock.



“Take up parking spots?” said Selectman John Robbins. “We’re going to get killed.”



Duncan agreed.



“There’s not a lot of room up and down Main Street,” she said.



She added that there likely would be opposition from “bricks and mortar” food businesses who pay taxes on their buildings and obtain licenses to operate.



Billings said that other towns around the state already have food trucks operating and it is a growing trend around the country. There are ways to make it work, she said, including charging a fee for the use of a parking spot.



Selectmen were not convinced that losing parking spaces downtown after working on ways to improve parking there was a good idea. Still, they were interested. Robbins suggested that they could look beyond Main Street to sections of West Main Street and even consider town-owned property out toward Green Head. While those areas are a little ways from the heavy foot traffic, locating a variety of food trucks in that area might increase traffic down there.



Selectman John Steed suggested that having a variety of choices in one area could make that area an attraction on its own.



“If you had five or six different food trucks, people might drive down here for it,” he said.



Selectmen made no decision on the matter, and Billings said she will gather information from other towns to see how they handle the issue. If selectmen decide to move ahead with this, she said, it is something that they would take to voters at town meeting.

