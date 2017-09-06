Planning board asks, should commercial site plan ordinance be revised?

News Feature

At 23 South Street, work is under way to build a 9,000 square foot commercial building where a residence once stood, after the site plan application was deemed complete under the commercial site plan ordinance and approved by the planning board July 10.

by Anne Berleant

After a pat on the planning board’s collective back from one member for a “civil” public hearing on a South Street commercial site plan application in July, Planning Board Chairman Scott Miller asked, “Are we up for changing the ordinance?”



The answer, at a September 11 meeting, the first time the board met since approving the 9,000 square foot commercial/retail building next to Dunkin’ Donuts, appeared to be “maybe.”



What prompted Miller’s question was that the commercial site plan ordinance doesn’t always match the actions taken by the code enforcement officer or the board.



For example, the ordinance allows the CEO to issue building permits for minor commercial developments, defined as under 10,000 square feet. However, CEO Judy Jenkins routinely kicks applications for minor developments to the board for site plan approval, which the ordinance gives her authority to do.



“The planning board has been looking at projects we’re not authorized to [have to] approve,” Miller said, like the Ellis property. He suggested changing the major commercial development definition from over 10,000 square feet to over 5,000 square feet. He also questioned whether the ordinance should list the specific criteria under which the CEO can “bump up” a minor development application to the board.



“I think it’s fair for everyone to know what the deal is going in,” he said.



Miller also cited specific standards required by the ordinance, such as how far outdoor lighting reflects on a neighboring residential property, and four stormwater run-off plans based on different analyses, that applicants don’t always provide. As an example, the engineer presenting the Ellis development gave only a verbal assurance that outdoor lighting would not affect the neighboring property and presented one stormwater runoff plan, not four.



Jenkins noted that most developers work with towns and planning boards to be good neighbors apart from requirements. However, member Sarah King, a civil engineer, noted that she has worked with businesses where the bottom line comes first. “I don’t know what the future holds [here],” she said.



Miller said the changes he recommended the board look at were not controversial, but not all members were ready to jump in.



“I’ve been on too many rewrites,” said Fern Leach, noting how voters soundly rejected a proposed comprehensive plan several years ago. “I don’t have the stomach for it.”



Others were wary but open. “[We could] put in what we do anyway,” Danner Curtis said. “I don’t want to change anything other than [that].”



Henrietta Clews observed that discussing changes “doesn’t predetermine changes.”



Miller was already thinking ahead. “We’ll have to have a hearing. Someone can show up with their own list [of] more aggressive changes, and we’ll have to consider them,” he said.



The board meets Tuesday, September 19, at 6 p.m. to discuss possible revisions, with subsequent meetings to be posted on the town website calendar.

