Maine Maritime plays in 45th Admiral’s Cup

News Feature

The Maine Maritime Academy Mariners will defend the Admiral’s Cup at homecoming game on Saturday, September 16. Above, Jordan Susi (’18) of South Portland leads a play in the season opener against SUNY Maritime.

by Anne Berleant

Fall means football for fans and family of the Maine Maritime Academy Mariners, who host their first home game on Saturday, September 16, against Massachusetts Maritime.



It also means tailgating, with a portion of Pleasant Street closed off for the party, and celebrating homecoming weekend for Maine Maritime.



The Mariners, an NCAA Division III team, play in the New England Conference league and while their record is not stellar—they went 1-9 in 2016—their most recent win was this time last year to win the Admiral’s Cup and bragging rights, 42-35, over Mass. Maritime.



The Mariners opened the season against SUNY Maritime September 2, in Throggs Neck, New York, and lost 59-13 in a non-conference game, highlighted by a 62-yard touchdown reception by freshman Mason Kaserman of Portland.



Kickoff is at 12 p.m. but the party will likely begin sooner.

