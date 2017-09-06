Living off the grid on Spruce Island

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

It has been a busy decade for part-time Stonington resident Colie O’Donnell. The Massachusetts native, who bought the former funeral home in downtown Stonington last fall, has been busy renovating and renting out Spruce Island, an island a short distance out of Stonington Harbor.



The island features two timber-frame houses with white stone built around the woodwork. The bigger structure serves as a common area, with a wrap around deck that offers scenic views of the islands surrounding it. The house also boasts a large living room, kitchen, and one bedroom. At the top of the house is a crow’s nest area for visitors to climb to, giving a panoramic view of Acadia National Park to the Camden Hills area.



The second house is what O’Donnell calls the bunk house, and can sleep 18-25 people comfortably. Each room has its own bathroom.



Everything on the island operates “off the grid,” according to O’Donnell. A wind turbine and solar panels provide the electricity, and about a dozen water tanks collect and filter rain water during the winter and spring months, used for drinking water during the spring and summer seasons. A composting area is located next to the main building so that visitors can make the best use of their food waste.



The island is available for rent on a weekly basis from late spring to fall, and O’Donnell also offers tours of the island via his Sealegs boat, a vessel that can operate both on land and in water. The boat can fit six people at a time.



O’Donnell bought the island 31 years ago, inspired by his time spent on Naushon Island off the Cape of Massachusetts as a child. The building and renovations started about 10 years ago.



“Building on the island was always part of the vision, but ideas for materials, design, systems, and construction methods changed many times over the 20 years of informal planning,” he said.



O’Donnell is only in Stonington on the weekends, and has therefore relied on the help of a group of people to help make his plan come to fruition. Now that the island only requires routine upkeep and maintenance, he has turned his attention to his latest project of renovating the funeral home.



“Jeff Small is a skilled carpenter who in fact built the wooden parts of the houses on Spruce Island, and Jeff has continued on as caretaker for the island for over seven years since the houses were finished,” he said. “With the former funeral home becoming the latest project, Jeff is running a major renovation of that building.”



O’Donnell also enlisted the help of Ron Ronco of Maine Cleaning Authority to lead the cleaning crew for the houses on Spruce Island.



“All I can say is that to me it feels and looks like magic the way Ron turns what can be an awful mess into pristine splendor in a few short hours,” he said. “Ron has been doing his cleaning magic on Spruce Island for six years.”



Though the project has been a labor of love over the last 10 years, O’Donnell said that being the sole owner of the island, and ultimately the rental and tour service, does provide its own set of challenges.



“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “I run the bulk of the operation, and am responsible for anything that goes on out here. I wouldn’t be opposed to having a few more investors come in to help share some of that responsibility.”



For more information about Spruce Island weekly rentals or to take a tour on the Sealegs amphibious boat, contact O’Donnell at 978-318-9310.

