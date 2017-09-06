News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, September 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, September 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, September 6, 2017 2017 Blue Hill Fair results

Arts and Crafts

Dolly Robertson, superintendent

Number of Exhibits: 843 (down 37 from previous year).

Number of Exhibitors: 204 (up 24 from previous year).

Premiums Given: Approximately $3,564.00.

Demonstrators: Approximately 8 demonstrators.

Best of Show in Art: Betty Allen from Mt. Desert, pastel portrait painting.

Best of Show in Crafts: Judith McKechnie from Sedgwick for her original-design, hand-dyed, hooked rug.



Flower Show

Jane Moon, superintendent

There were 283 entries, 28 exhibitors, $748 paid out in premiums.

In the Special Premium categories, there was only one winner - Cameron Astle, age 13, of Bar Harbor won the Kids Only “Pizza Garden” with his paper mache pizza decorated with freeze-dried vegetables and adorned with blossoms. This entry gave Cameron $35 along with a blue ribbon.



Exhibition Hall

Grange Exhibits

1. Castine Grange; 2. Arbutus Grange, Surry; 3. Verona Grange, Verona Island; 4. Schoodic Grange, Franklin; 5. Osecola Grange, Harrington; 6. Halcyon Grange, Blue Hill; 7. Jonesboro Grange, Jonesboro.



Vegetable Exhibits

We used two lines for entering which cut down waiting time.

We had no large pumpkins entered.

Total Exhibits: 678.

Winners: Richard Merrill, Stetson; Rozina Astbury, Orland; Suzanne Astbury, Tory; Addison Astbury, Troy; Sylvia Wardwell, Sargentville; Churyl Astle, Bar Harbor; Siv, Combs and Estey, Sedgwick; Ellsworth Middle School, Ellsworth; Clayfield Farm, East Blue Hill; Johanna Sweet, Castine.



Blueberry Pie Contest

1. Lucy Benjamin, East Blue Hill; 2. Imogene Page, East Blue Hill; 3. Donna Doyen, Surry.



Blueberry Muffin Contest

1. Kitty Clements, Blue Hill; 2. Suzanne Astbury, Troy; 3. Patty Wethbee, Stockton Springs.



Wild Blueberry Pie-Eating Contest

1. Seven to 10 years old: Caitlin Flannery, Penobscot;

2. Eleven to 16 years old: Maddi Town, Ellsworth; 3. Seventeen and older: Becky Joy.



Fudge Contest

1. Sandra Melanson, Princeton; 2. Jane Crowley, Jonesport; 3. Trenton Astbury, Troy.



Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby

Mechanics Award: Dustin Butler

Driver: Brandon Allen, Brooksville.

Best Appearance: Crowd’s Choice Dennis Berus.

Feature: 1. Adam Gardner, Bangor; 2. Jay DiTullo, Stockton Springs; 3. Larry Laney, Sebec.

Heat #1: 1. Jay DiTullo, Stockton Springs; 2. Adam Gardner, Bangor.

Heat #2: 1. Larry Laney, Sebec; 2. Damian Moody, Searsport.



Horseshoe Tournament

1. Cody Taylor and Albert Novak ($750 payout); 2. Ralph Jellison and Dillon Wilbur ($300 payout); 3. John Snow and Jake Snow ($50 payout)

