'Soles for Souls' aims to provide shoes to children in Nicaragua

The Berry Huts and the Blue Hill YMCA are teaming up to raise money to buy shoes for children in Nicaragua. “Soles for Souls,” a 5K race to support the effort will be held at Homewood Farm on Ackley Farm Road in Blue Hill on Saturday, October 7.



Runners will run through the woods and on dirt road. There will be prizes for runners in the race to have a chance to win, as well as prizes for the first place male and female finishers.



During summer, customers at the Berry Hut and The Berry Hut II have made donations to go towards shoes for the children who volunteers will work with while in Nicaragua, according to a news release. Also, organizers have been working with Supershoe’s corporate office to get an additional percentage off all shoes purchased.



The two owners of The Berry Huts, Sidney Beardsworth and Cora Gray, will head to Nicaragua on November 10 to hand out the shoes. Hannah Williams and her husband Brett Williams will also travel with Beardsworth and Gray as part of a mission organized by Curtis Lake Church in Sanford. The mission trip is led by Brett Williams who also works for the church.



Last year, Beardsley and Gray spent $500 of the money they made from The Berry Huts to buy shoes. With Supershoe’s help, they were able to buy over $1,000 worth of shoes that were sent to Ethiopia. Their goal this year is to supply every child at Cicrin in Nicaragua with a new pair of sneakers. Cicrin is a non-denominational Christian home for needy children located on Ometepe Island.

