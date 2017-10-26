News Feature

Surry Originally published in The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 Surry gravel pit approval sent back to planning board Limited remand to address fact finding, jurisdiction

Surry town attorney Edmond Bearor confers with Board of Appeals Chairman Dale Sprinkle, faced by applicant Mike Astbury, front right, and assisting attorney Patrick Lyons.

by Anne Berleant

A 7.9 acre gravel pit off Morgan Bay Road is still in limbo after the Surry Board of Appeals remanded its August 23 approval back to the planning board at an October 23 hearing. The planning board was directed to confirm and issue a written decision of its approval, perform additional fact finding, and provide meeting records establishing it has jurisdiction to issue a permit.



Abutter Scarlett Kinney had appealed approval of a site plan application submitted by M.E. Astbury & Son, Inc., while also resuming her appeal of an earlier permit issued by Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ferrell for a smaller gravel pit. Mike Astbury submitted a site plan application for a larger pit prior to that appeal’s hearing.



The appeal rests, in part, on whether a pre-existing use of the 1.2 acre Carter gravel pit on the site is grandfathered under ordinance, which would sideline the planning board’s jurisdiction on issuing a permit.



Residents of Morgan Bay Road are donating to help cover legal fees incurred in the appeal, which could end up in court, according to Kinney.



“We easily raised enough money to hire a good attorney and money is still coming in,” said Kinney, who hired Belfast attorney William Kelly, who specializes in municipal law.



These funds also financed a traffic study that an engineer expert witness was not allowed to present because the matter was not part of the appellate review.



Over 40 neighbors and residents attended the board of appeals hearing in the Surry Elementary School gymnasium, which began with a lengthy statement by chairman Dale Sprinkle.



At its conclusion, Kelly challenged Sprinkle’s ability to chair the meeting because of bias shown in his “view of the case, case law, interpretation of case law and conclusion.” A vote by the board of appeals kept Sprinkle in his seat.



Kelly then submitted documents outlining planning board bias in approving the application, based on communication between Planning Board Chairman Bob Barker, CEO Tim Ferrell, town officials and the applicant obtained through Maine’s Freedom of Access Act. Submitting the documents at the hearing opened the issue to be heard in any subsequent court appeal, town attorney Edmond Bearor confirmed.



Kelly alleged errors by the planning board based on the town’s Unified Development Ordinance definitions of grandfathering and nonconforming uses; and that the board made no findings of facts that the application met specific criteria required by the ordinance, just acknowledged that the applicant had addressed them.



“Planning boards, as fact finders, pull out the facts they’re going to hang their hat on,” he said. He also held that no boundary line survey was done, as required by the ordinance, only a sketch; no performance guaranty was given, another UDO requirement; and Kinney, as an abutter, was not allowed sufficient time to speak at the August 23 meeting, as legally required.



Astbury’s attorney, Andrew Hamilton of Eaton Peabody, disagreed with Kelly’s findings. ”My view is common law property rights exist,” he said. “We have nothing to hide. What happened, happened, and we’re happy to move forward.”



His request for a limited remand of the appeal to the planning board at the meeting’s start was unanimously approved three hours later despite Kelley’s objection.



“A limited remand is not unusual,” Hamilton said. “It happens.”



Before the board of appeals voted, residents spoke of their contention that their comments, objections and submitted documents were discounted.



“There’s very little discussion of issues at [planning board] meetings,” Morgan Bay Road resident Carol Shoreborn said. “The appearance was [a] predetermined [decision], with no independent investigation, [that] the planning board would just accept and believe anything [Astbury’s] attorney presented.”



Mike Astbury, owner of Astbury & Son, Inc., who purchased a 20 acre parcel that included the Carter gravel pit in October 2016, began to speak, was stopped as addressing matters outside the appellate review, and declined to continue.



Kinney said that if her appeal ends up in superior court it could cost upward of $30,000.



“Neighbors are donating,” Jordis McEwen, who lives just over the Blue Hill town line, said after the meeting. “I think they’re willing to go the length.”



According to board secretary Darcel Winslow, while the board next meets on November 15, it will not take the matter up again before its December 20 meeting.

