News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, October 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 On your mark: Middle school running championships draw area teams

About 300 runners from area middle schools compete at the blue Hill Fairgrounds October 19.

by Monique Labbe

The Blue Hill Fairgrounds played host to the Middle School Coastal Cross-Country Championships on October 19. Boys and girls teams from Hancock and Penobscot counties combined for over 300 runners, including those from The Bay School, Blue Hill Consolidated School, Brooksville, Surry, Adams School, Penobscot Community School and Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School.



The Bay School’s girls team finished in second place behind Ellsworth, and the boys team from The Bay School also took a second-place finish after Ellsworth. Thea Crowley and Arianna Stiles-Martin finished in first and second place, respectively, on the girls side for The Bay School, while Sol Lorio and Noah Czuj highlighted the boys’ finishes with second and fourth place, respectively.



Jillian Eldridge was the fastest girl from Surry Elementary School with a fourth-place finish, while Kathleen Stephens was the best runner for Blue Hill Consolidated School in 14th place.



On the boys side, Clark Morrison recorded a 13th-place finish for Blue Hill Hill Consolidated School, while Judson Nevells of Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School cracked the top-20 with a 19th-place finish.



In total, 36 girls and 35 boys from area schools competed in the event.

