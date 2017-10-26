Voting locations absentee ballots

News Feature

Polling hours for area towns



Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in all towns except in Isle au Haut, where polls open an hour later, at 9 a.m.



Blue Hill: Upstairs at the town office, 18 Union St.

Brooklin: Town office, 23 Bay Rd.

Brooksville: Public service building, 1 Townhouse Rd.

Castine: Emerson Hall, 67 Court St.

Deer Isle: Town hall, 70 Church St.

Isle au Haut: Revere Memorial Hall.

Penobscot: Penobscot Community School, 66 N. Penobscot Rd.

Sedgwick: Town house, 574 N. Sedgwick Rd.

Stonington: Town hall, 32 Main St.

Surry: Town hall meeting room, 741 N. Bend Rd.



Voting by absentee ballot



Any registered voter may cast an Election Day ballot before November 7 as an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots are available at town offices, or by mail, requested at maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl. No application is required if voting by absentee ballot in person, and no specific reason is needed to cast an absentee ballot. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is November 2, unless special circumstances exist. (See maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/voter-info/absenteeguide.html.)



A person other than the voter or his or her immediate family may pick up an absentee ballot if the voter submits a written request for that specific person to do so and hand-deliver it to the voter. If a ballot is cast this way, it must be witnessed by a notary public, a municipal clerk, a clerk of courts, or two other witnesses.



To be counted, completed absentee ballots must be received by the municipal clerk of the town the voter resides in by 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 7.



Registering to vote



Haven’t registered to vote yet? Don’t worry. Citizens can register on any day, including Election Day, in the town they reside in, if they are at least 18 years old by the day of the election and a United States citizen. When registering in person you must show proof of identity and residency.

