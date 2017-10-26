News Feature

State of Maine Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 26, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, October 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 State election brings four ballot questions to voters

by Anne Berleant

Two citizen initiatives, one bond issue and one constitutional amendment make up the state election ballot on November 7, and all, in some form, have to do with money, from funding Medicaid expansion and a transportation and infrastructure bond to allowing a new gambling casino and state pension funding requirements.



1. Casino or slot machines in York County



“Do you want to allow a certain company to operate table games and/or slot machines in York County, subject to state and local approval, with part of the profits going to the specific programs described in the initiative?”



What it means: As written, the law would allow only Shawn Scott or a company he owns to receive a license to open a casino in York County. Scott won voter approval to add slot machines to Bangor’s horse racing track in 2003, creating Maine’s first casino, now Hollywood Casino. Scott sold shortly thereafter to Penn National which, like Scott, operates internationally.



Maine would receive 39 percent of slot machine proceeds and 16 percent of gaming tables proceeds to help fund education, University of Maine, Maine Community Colleges and Maine Maritime Academy scholarship funds, drug education, gambling addiction programs, tribal governments of Penobscot Nation and the Passamaquoddy Tribe, municipalities hosting casinos, and to reduce property taxes, with K-12 education receiving, by far, the most (10 percent from slots, 9 percent from gaming tables.)



Horseracing Jobs Fairness spent $2.64 million gathering required petition signatures, and Progress for Maine and other groups spent $6.23 million supporting the campaign. Bad Deal for Maine raised $28,712 against the initiative.



The fiscal impact as calculated by the Office of Fiscal and Program Review is $33 million in general and special revenue funds.



Yes vote favors authorizing the Maine Gambling Control Board to accept an application for a license to operate a slot machine or casino in York County from Scott or a company he owns.



No vote opposes this authorization.



2. Medicaid expansion



“Do you want Maine to expand Medicaid to provide healthcare coverage for qualified adults under age 65 with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, which in 2017 means $16,643 for a single person and $22,412 for a family of two?”



What it means: The initiative would expand MaineCare, using matching federal funds to cover 90 percent of the healthcare costs for the newly eligible qualified adults under 65 without dependent children, and 65 percent of healthcare costs for newly qualified parents or caretaker relatives with one or more dependent children. States are authorized by federal law to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act enacted by Congress in 2010.



The Department of Health and Human Services would have 90 days to submit state plan amendments necessary to implement the bill.



The initiative was introduced into the Maine State Legislature in March. The Senate voted in April to indefinitely postpone a vote on the initiative.



Mainers for Health Care raised a total of $790,651 in support of the initiative. Opponents, organized as Welfare to Work PAC, received $192,729.



The state fiscal impact is $54.5 million, and the federal impact is $525 million.



Yes vote favors expanding Medicaid coverage to adults with and without dependents currently not covered by MaineCare based on defined percentages of the federal poverty guidelines.



No vote indicates opposition to expanding Medicaid in Maine.



3. Bond issue



“Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of highways and bridges and for facilities or equipment related to ports, harbors, marine transportation, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, transit and bicycle and pedestrian trails, to be used to match an estimated $137,000,000 in federal and other funds, and for the upgrade of municipal culverts at stream crossings?”



What it means: If approved, this bond would allocate $80 million to construct, reconstruct or rehabilitate state highways, repair secondary roads in partnership with municipalities, and replace and rehabilitate bridges. Municipalities are required to contribute 50 percent or more of the project costs under the Municipal Partnership Initiative program. Highway and bridge projects are matched with federal funds on a ratio of 1:1, with an expected $88 million in federal and local matching funds.



Of the remaining funds, $20 million would be spent on projects that preserve public safety or demonstrate high economic value in terms of transportation; and $5 million would be administered by the Department of Environmental Protection as a competitive grant program to upgrade or replace municipal culverts at stream crossings in order to improve fish and wildlife habitats, reduce flood hazards and improve storm water management. Some matching funds would be required from local governments.



The debt service is estimated at lifetime $133,875,000 cost, assuming 5 percent interest over 10 years.



Yes vote means the state would issue a $105 million, 10-year bond.



No vote means the bond would not move forward.



4. Constitutional amendment



“Resolution proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine to Reduce Volatility in State Pension Funding Requirements Caused by the Financial Markets.”



What it means: This proposal would authorize an amendment to the Constitution of Maine to extend to 20 years the current 10-year maximum period of time over which net losses in the market value of the state-funded retirement plans administered by the Maine Public Employees Retirement System must be retired or funded.



The Maine Public Employees Retirement System (known as Maine PERS) is the pension system that provides retirement benefits to all state employees and public school teachers. Those employees do not contribute to Social Security and do not receive income from Social Security when they retire.



Yes vote favors adoption of the constitutional amendment.



No vote opposes adoption of this constitutional amendment.

