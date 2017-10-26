Sign on Hardy’s Hill part art, part safety

News Feature

Visual artist Ross Miller’s fresh take on a public safety sign now sits at the corner of Hardy’s Hill and Route 15.

by Monique Labbe

A new sign at the corner of Hardy’s Hill Road and Route 15 has been causing drivers to do a double take over the last couple of weeks.



The sign, which features two children with a deer in mid leap, was designed by visual artist Ross Miller, who lives just down Hardy’s Hill Road and is familiar with the traffic activity at that corner.



“Some people have been worried about the traffic at that corner,” he said. “It’s a pretty active corner at times.”



Miller said he has been interested in public safety signs, such as children at play and deer crossing signs, for several years. One day he decided to take images from those signs and design them into a collage. That project led to the creation of the new Hardy’s Hill sign, which actually sat in Miller’s barn for almost a decade.



“I just wasn’t sure what to do with it,” he said. “Eventually I just decided I wanted to put it up.”



His original thought was to just put it up by his house, but then he thought that it might serve a greater purpose at the end of the road.



The next step was to figure out how to go about that, and with the help of Jean Wheeler at Inn at Ferry Landing, he was able to get a hold of the owner of the land, who was “all for” the installation of the sign.



“He was really open to it,” said Miller. “He didn’t even see the sign in person, I think just in a picture over text message.”



The sign is unlike any typical public safety sign on the roadways, which Miller said is the entire point of the project.



“Maybe by taking something people have seen before and slightly adjusting it might make them look with fresh eyes on things,” he said.

