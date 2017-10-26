Penobscot couple builds pirate ship, offers tours for Halloween

News Feature

The exterior of the pirate ship changes the facade of Bob Gross’ and Carol Cody’s garage.

by Monique Labbe

Halloween enthusiasts young and old are in for a treat when driving past 73 New Road in Penobscot. At the residence of Bob Gross and Carol Cody, scarecrows, witches and goblins are out, and pirates are in.



Gross built the exterior of a pirate ship on the outside of his garage out of 200-year-old boards Cody found from a seller in Orrington back in May. While that in itself is impressive, complete with smoking cannons and a gang plank, it is what is inside the garage that is sure to give a spook.



Walking through the entrance, two pirate skeletons sit in the galley, waiting for a chained prisoner to make their dinner. The prisoner, once activated, stirs while chained to that pot. To the left is the dungeon, complete with prisoners and low lighting for optimal scare factor. The pirate ship also features a treasure room and exits out into a haunted cemetery.



“I love this stuff,” said Cody. “I always dress up for Halloween and decorate for the holidays. This is just a natural thing for us.”



The idea came to Cody during one of her hour-long commutes to work in Augusta. When she came home and said, “I’ve been thinking,” Gross said he already knew that whatever was coming, he would have to build it.



“Whenever she says that, I know I’m in for it,” he said with a chuckle.



Gross, a teacher at Maine Maritime Academy, started building the ship in May. He finished it in August, and it has been sitting in front of the couple’s home since then.



“It’s very heavy,” said Gross. “Once we got it here, I wasn’t moving it again.”



The final touches are going on the display this week, as the cemetery still needs to go up and last minute decorations have to be added inside. Those final details should be finished in time for the weekend, which is when the real fun begins.



The ship will be opened to the public for three days, beginning October 29. Gross’s daughter April will be giving tours, telling the story of Captain Lanphiere, a sailor turned pirate after losing his family at sea.



“Everybody is really getting into it,” said Cody. “[April’s] friends have already said they were willing to be prisoners in the dungeon to add to the scare factor.”



Gross, who is also part of the Penobscot Fire Department, added that some department members have also said they would be additional pirates walking around the ship.



The tours will serve as a fundraiser for the fire department, as a “fill the boot” campaign will happen during the event.



To keep the tours accessible to everyone, Cody said flashlight tours will be offered to those who are not looking to leave scared. “If they don’t want to be scared, all they have to do is tell us, and we’ll give them a flashlight and no one will jump out at them or try to scare them,” she said. “We don’t want anyone leaving here crying.”



With all of the effort and time that has gone into the project, the couple said that they are looking forward to people walking through and seeing the end result. From what the couple has heard around town, they said they are expecting it to be a busy few nights.



Tours are scheduled for 7 p.m. October 29 and 30, and 5 p.m. on October 31. Those attending on Halloween night will also receive candy. The tours will run until people stop showing up, according to the couple.

