Bar Harbor Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 26, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, October 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 Penobscot Bay Press newspapers win big at annual conference Take home 23 awards

by Monique Labbe

Staff members of the Penobscot Bay Press newspapers were awarded for excellence in writing, design, advertising and photography at the annual Maine Press Association awards banquet on October 22 in Bar Harbor.



Content from The Weekly Packet, Island Ad-Vantages and the Castine Patriot combined for 23 awards, the most ever won in the history of the company, competing against other small weekly newspapers across Maine.



“As a publisher, I am thrilled and proud,” said Penobscot Bay Press editor and publisher Nat Barrows. “It is affirmation for the customers that they are reading professionally recognized, excellent products on a weekly basis.”



The company took home three first place awards in photography, including a “Best of Show” photograph by Anne Berleant, which was chosen by judges throughout all photo categories. Two first place awards were won in the advertising and circulation category, as well as a first place award for its annual Voter Primer section, one in sports for page design by Jeremiah Savage, and one in political writing.



The Weekly Packet won 12 awards: first place for Sports Photo, first place for Local Ad, first place for Supplement/Special Section, first place for Political Story, first place for Sports Page Design, second place for Advertising Campaign/Series, second place for Editorial, second place for Best Supplement Cover, second place for Graphic, third place for Religion/Spirituality Feature, third place for Arts/Lifestyles Feature and third place for Sponsorship Page.



Island Ad-Vantages won six awards: second place for News Photo, second place for Picture Story, second place for Investigative Reporting, second place for Sports Page Design, third place for Supplement/Special Section and third place for Local Ad.



Castine Patriot won four more awards: first place for Scenic Photo, which doubled as the winner for “Best in Show,” second place for Local Ad, third place for Self Promotion and third place for Front Page Design.



“Professional recognition is a great validation for one’s work,” said Barrows. “Having one’s peers recognize your work is both professionally and personally satisfying.”



Longtime publisher and owner of the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander Alan Baker was inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. The Penobscot Bay Press newspapers are printed by the Ellsworth American each week, which Barrows said speaks to the collaboration between newspaper entities in Hancock County.

