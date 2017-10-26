Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Originally published in The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017
Over 600 people celebrate reading, writing at ‘Word’ festival

Laura Miller interview with Jonathan Lethem

A capacity crowd at Emlen Hall heard Slate critic Laura Miller (left) interview novelist Jonathan Lethem Friday night, October 20

Photo courtesy of Word Festival

by Anne Berleant

What began as an idea, a way to “just make something like this happen,” ended in three days of readings, storytelling, and writing—and plenty of variety in between—that drew over 600 people to Word, Blue Hill Literary Festival Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22.

“It was great,” organizer Sarah Pebworth said. “[It went] beyond our expectations for our first festival.”

Pebworth used the word “first” because the plan is to continue the Blue Hill Literary Festival as an annual event. A six-person committee pulled together three days of events with a financial push from the Maine Community Foundation.

Celebrated author and part-time Blue Hill resident Jonathan Lethem and Salon writer Laura Miller opened the event Friday evening at Emlen Hall to a capacity crowd. Saturday featured overlapping events including both sold out and free workshops, readings, and a poetry crawl through downtown, including Brooksville poet Beatrix Gates who read at MAE and Portland author Henry Finch at Blue Hill Wine Shop.

Pebworth noted “the willingness of these local merchants to interrupt their Saturday to have a troop of poetry revelers and pirates come in.”

Maine Poet Laureate Stu Kestenbaum and New York City poet melissa christine goodrum (who spells her name in lowercase letters), accompanied by local jazz musicians, ended the crawl, while spoken word storytelling included Eagle Island lighthouse keeper Bob Quinn and Blue Hill native Catherine Weiss who returned with some “very edgy material,” Pebworth said. “It was really fun to bring that to Blue Hill.”

Sunday brought a literary brunch and a New Surry Theatre open rehearsal.

Some authors met with students at local schools on October 19, before the festival’s official start.

“What’s the heart of the story?” Brooklin young adult author Ellen Booraem asked a roomful of Blue Hill sixth graders, in a presentation that mixed the reality of publishing with storytelling tips and a Q&A.

“What is the best age to start being an author?” one budding writer asked.

“Right now,” Booraem said. “But the most important thing is to keep reading.”


GALLERY — Word Festival in Blue Hill
Word Festival brunch at Mainescape

Authors and festival-goers mingled while eating brunch at Mainescape Sunday. From left: Word committee member Lee Lehto, poet Mihku Paul and her husband, Mark Anderson, Holly Lyon and Kim Ridley. The brunch featured omelettes made to order by Blue Hill Inn's Duncan Hamilton and crepes to order by and crepes to order by Tim Gunderson of Barncastle restaurant.

Photo courtesy of Word Festival
Jonathan Lethem

Novelist Jonathan Lethem, Word's keynote author, shares a laugh with Blue Hill Books owner Samantha Haskell at the Literary Marketplace at the Congregational Church. Haskell was on the organizing committee for Word.

Photo courtesy of Word Festival
