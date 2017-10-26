NST special event offers one-act plays

News Feature

New Surry Theatre and Performing Arts School is launching its 46th season with a special offering. Over two weekends in November, the theater will come alive with the Directors’ Festival of one-act plays. Each play has been shepherded to production by a different director, all trained by NST founder Bill Raiten. The plays selected showcase the vibrant diversity available in live theater.



On November 10 and 11, audience members will see three plays. The Way of All Fish, by Elaine Mays and directed by Nina Robinson-Poole, depicts a hilarious power game played between a self-absorbed executive and her secretary, a woman who walks a line between the blandest normality and seeming psychosis. Actors Cherie Magnello and Vanessa Hawkins bring this story to life. Tennessee Williams’ Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen, directed by Robin Jones, is the story of two people who are trapped in a devastating yet inescapable relationship. Bryan Lescord and Johannah Blackman deliver Williams’ poetic dialogue in this unique play. Degas, C’est Moi, by David Ives and directed by Shari John, follows a man who wakes up one morning and decides to be the French painter Edgar Degas. John Steed, Amy Bramblett, Tony Rolfe and Lisa Relich bring Ives’ hilarious piece to life.



On November 17 and 18, audience members will see two longer one-acts. Wil Denson’s Tinker Autumn, directed by Dena Sozio, tells the story of an unusual alliance formed between two young outcasts. Circumstances have placed both Caitlin and Peter outside the the middle-class mainstream of society, leaving both children to fight the system to hang onto their individuality and integrity. When they meet in the woods, a story unfolds that forces a realistic look at human needs. Asha Kirkland and Will Kaiser lead an ensemble cast. The Browning Version, by Terrence Rattigan and directed by Erin McCormick, explores what unfolds when an unpopular and unhappy private-school teacher receives an unexpected gift from one of his students. The gift causes an honest appraisal of the past and a look at the future. Randall Simons and Adam Mathewson lead an ensemble cast.

