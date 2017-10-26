News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 Hearing set for Blue Hill town treasurer placed on leave

by Anne Berleant

Selectmen drafted a letter Wednesday, October 25 to town Treasurer Jody Murphy, who was placed on paid administrative leave October 5, advising her that a hearing has been scheduled in the matter. At that time, selectmen and town attorney Diane O’Connell will discuss with Murphy and her attorney information from O’Connell’s review of the situation.



All meetings and information relating to personnel issues are protected under Maine law until a final decision is made, or after an appeal. This includes whether any public money is missing, Selectman Jim Schatz said.



“It’s job related activity,” he said of the review. “People are going to connect their own dots, which is probably worse than if they knew all the facts.”



The hearing is set for November 13 at 3 p.m. at town hall and will be held in executive session unless Murphy requests, in writing, that the hearing be opened to the public.



Murphy was hired as town treasurer and administrative assistant following the retirement of former treasurer Ann Stadden in 2014.

