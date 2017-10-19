Truck parade raises money for first responders

News Feature

An antique Chevrolet fire truck brings up the rear during the parade.

by Monique Labbe

A rainy, foggy Sunday afternoon did not deter pickup owners in Brooksville (and beyond) from participating in a pickup truck parade on October 15.



The parade, which was part of the Brooksville 200th anniversary celebrations that have been going on throughout the year, raised about $1,500 for area first responders. Those organizations included local fire department and mutual aid units, Blue Hill and Deer Isle-Stonington ambulance services and LifeFlight of Maine.



Just about 60 pickups, ranging from antique Chevrolets to 2017 Toyotas, began the 20-mile parade on Wharf Road, onto Coastal Road, past Walker Pond and through Bucks Harbor before ending at Brooksville Elementary School.



“I heard a couple of people talking about the nice thing about riding around town at 20 miles per hour was you were able to enjoy the beautiful colors of the leaves, see what a nice year it was for apples and look at people’s Halloween displays,” said Gayle Clifford, who helped organize the event.



In addition to pickup trucks, the parade also featured fire trucks and an ambulance, a nod to the first responders.

