Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press
Community Information Services

PBP Media

News Feature

Brooksville
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, October 19, 2017
Truck parade raises money for first responders

Fire truck of days past

An antique Chevrolet fire truck brings up the rear during the parade.

Photo by Monique Labbe Order prints of selected PBP photos.

by Monique Labbe

A rainy, foggy Sunday afternoon did not deter pickup owners in Brooksville (and beyond) from participating in a pickup truck parade on October 15.

The parade, which was part of the Brooksville 200th anniversary celebrations that have been going on throughout the year, raised about $1,500 for area first responders. Those organizations included local fire department and mutual aid units, Blue Hill and Deer Isle-Stonington ambulance services and LifeFlight of Maine.

Just about 60 pickups, ranging from antique Chevrolets to 2017 Toyotas, began the 20-mile parade on Wharf Road, onto Coastal Road, past Walker Pond and through Bucks Harbor before ending at Brooksville Elementary School.

“I heard a couple of people talking about the nice thing about riding around town at 20 miles per hour was you were able to enjoy the beautiful colors of the leaves, see what a nice year it was for apples and look at people’s Halloween displays,” said Gayle Clifford, who helped organize the event.

In addition to pickup trucks, the parade also featured fire trucks and an ambulance, a nod to the first responders.


GALLERY — A ride around Brooksville
An American classic

This antique Chevrolet was one of many older trucks participating in the parade.

Fire truck of days past

An antique Chevrolet fire truck brings up the rear during the parade.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Staying dry

A young passenger in the E.S. Herrick Co. Wild Blueberries truck gives a wave to spectators.

Photo by Anne Berleant
Penobscot Bay Press Community News Castine Patriot Island Ad-Vantages The Weekly Packet
Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press Community Information Services
Contact UsSubscribeAdvertise With Us
207-367-2200 • P.O. Box 36, Stonington, ME 04681 • info@pbp.me