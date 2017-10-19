Selectmen OK Saturday work on Main Street

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

Crews on the Main Street water line project will begin working on Saturday as early as this weekend as they strive to complete the project before winter.



The selectmen approved the request from contractor Vaughn Thibodeau to expand the work during the regular water company meeting on October 16. The request came after what water company manager Annaleis Hafford described as a slow and rough start to the project.



There were initial delays in conducting the pre-blast survey, and Hafford said the contractor also had problems setting up the temporary water system and with the required bacteria treatments to meet state standards.



“I know it’s more of an impact on the public,” said Hafford. “But we need to get this done so it doesn’t drag into December.”



Selectmen agreed to the need, but expressed concern about the added cost to the utility. Hafford said the only added cost would be the cost of paying the independent inspector for one additional day each week. The utility has enough funding to handle that, she said.



Selectmen also raised concerns about the condition of the road, which has been dug up for the water line project. Hafford assured them that, whether the project is completed or not, the road will be paved for the winter. Thibodeau has its own paving operation and will be able to pave even if the other paving companies have shut down.



Hafford also laid the groundwork for a potential rate increase next year. The last rate increase was four years ago, she said, and expenses have increased since then. The water company budget in 2014 was about $214,000, she said. The current budget is $255,000.



“We’re making ends meet, but just barely,” she said.



In response to questions raised earlier this month about the way the utility does its billing, Hafford said rates are based on the size of the water line that runs to the property and the size of the water meter. Larger water users such as the boatyard, have a larger meter. They pay a higher base rate and pay a higher rate for use over the base amount.



The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates the rate structure, and according to Benjamin Pitts, the water company operator, the PUC reviewed and approved the utility’s rate structure and the meter system when it approved the last rate increase.

