MCCF welcomes new executive director

News Feature

Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries has announced the appointment of Paul Anderson as executive director. Anderson will lead the Stonington-based nonprofit, which works to secure a sustainable future for fisheries and fishing communities in Maine.



Anderson joined the MCCF staff full-time on September 5 and will work through a transition period with outgoing Executive Director Robin Alden and assume leadership on January 1. “I’ve long admired the work done by Robin Alden and the Center,” Anderson said of the organization, which Alden founded in 2003. “I enjoy working in the nexus of science, policy, and community,” he said in a press release. “Our work can be a model for the country and the world.”



Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries has recently gained increased recognition for its sustainable fishing efforts, spearheading innovations that utilize an ecosystem-based approach to fishery management. Anderson stressed the need to continuing working collaboratively with coastal communities, especially their fishermen.



Anderson brings more than three decades of executive marine experience to MCCF, having previously held positions with the Maine Sea Grant College Program, the University of Maine, and the Maine Department of Marine Resources. He has served on several nonprofit boards and was formerly president of the Maine Fishermen’s Forum. He has earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in microbiology from the University of Maine.

