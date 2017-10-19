News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, October 19, 2017 Stonington voters called to hearing on Comp Plan

by Faith DeAmbrose

Residents and voters in Stonington will have an opportunity to discuss a proposed 2017 revision of the town’s 2004 Comprehensive Plan at a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, October 25.



The plan has been crafted by a group of volunteers under the direction of Bob Gerber. The group has met throughout the summer, advertising its weekly topics in an attempt to draw interested stakeholders.



The selectmen approved the project in May, allocating $10,000 for the work, which included a town-wide survey in paper and electronic forms.



A comprehensive plan is a land use management tool developed by a community to direct future growth. That plan must be consistent with state requirements under the Growth Management Act, and in addition to being approved by voters, it must also be approved by the state in order for a town to benefit.



According to Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, which oversees the program, there are a number of advantages to having a plan consistent with Maine’s Growth Management Act, “only communities that adopt a consistent comprehensive plan can:



Enact legitimate zoning, impact fees and rate of growth ordinances;



Require state agencies to comply with local zoning standards;



Qualify for preferred status with many state competitive grant programs;



Guide state-related c apital investment towards locally-chosen growth areas;



Qualify for Site Location of Development Act exemptions for certain growth-area developments;



Qualify for relaxed MaineDOT traffic permit standards for certain growth-area developments;



Qualify for authority to issue Natural Resources Protection Act (NRPA) permits; and



Qualify for authority to issue Site Location of Development Act permits.”



Areas of the plan include: historic issues, water resources, natural resources, agriculture and forests, marine resources, population and demographics, recreation, transportation, public facilities and services, existing land use, housing, economy, future land use and fiscal capacity and capital investment.



A draft version of the plan, as well as minutes from past meetings can be found on the town’s website stoningtonmaine.org/content/5066/comprehensive-plan.



The hearing will take place Wednesday, October 25, at 7 p.m. at the second floor meeting room at town hall. Public comments on the plan will also be accepted until October 25.

