Safety concerns prompt ordinance conversations

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

An ad hoc committee is in the beginning stages of putting together a rental unit registration ordinance, as issues of safety have been brought up following meetings with landlords over the past several weeks.



Town Manager Jimmy Goodson met with a handful of landlords in town following complaints of vandalism and disruptive behavior during the last two-to-three weeks, and during those meetings found that some properties did not meet federal and state requirements for things such as fire alarms and emergency exits. Those issues have since been dealt with; however, it brought up issues of safety that prompted the committee to make a rental unit registration ordinance a priority. The committee is made up of Kay Hightower, Bob Friedlander, Tony Politano, Gordan MacArthur and Patrick Haugen.



“The safety piece of this is the most important aspect,” said Politano, during a meeting on October 16. “If we can attack the safety concerns first, then that will give us a foot in the door to tackle the disorderly behavior piece of it moving forward.”



The committee unanimously agreed that safety was the highest concern, but when it came to a conversation about whether or not the ordinance should solely single out student rental properties as a starting point, the committee was not quite on the same page.



Goodson noted that as of last year, there were 185 different addresses where students of Maine Maritime Academy were living. Politano pointed out that on average there would be at least two people living at each address, meaning that over 300 renters would be covered under the ordinance.



“I think the sheer number of renters involved is enough of an argument for immediacy,” said Politano. “We can argue that the student renter population is the highest population of renters in town.”



As the ordinance is drafted now, it would pertain to rental properties not only including those housing students but also Internet marketed properties, personally marketed properties and those properties rented out by real estate companies.



Goodson noted that the question of whether or not an ordinance could legally single out just students would be one for the town’s attorneys, which he would look into.



Hightower noted that it might be a good idea to open the discussion to the public at a later date prior to town meeting, so that they could be involved and provide feedback for which way the ordinance would go. Goodson said they could hold an open meeting next month.



“I just think they might be able to give us feedback that we haven’t thought of,” said Hightower.



Goodson also handed out a draft of a safety checklist, which, if the ordinance to have rental property owners register their properties with the town passes, landlords would have to adhere to. That checklist included, among other things, having heating equipment in good working order, updated smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, easily accessible and covered electrical panels, and address numbers that are visible from the road.



The next steps for the committee are to get feedback from the town’s attorney regarding the legalities of having a student-centered ordinance, and to think about a focus group from the community to gain reactions to the drafted ordinance before presenting it to a larger audience.



A meeting of the committee has been scheduled for 10 a.m. October 30 at Emerson Hall.

