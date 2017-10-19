Mainely Tattoo opens in Blue Hill

News Feature

Frank Lacrosse displays the tools of his trade at Mainely Tattoo in Blue Hill. Tattoo artist Frank Lacrosee opened Mainely Tattoo in Blue Hill last month.

by Anne Berleant

One of the older art forms around, skin tattoos have been discovered on mummified human remains as far back as 3100 BC.



And while tools and technique have certainly changed over the last 5,000 years, the desire to mark one’s body with symbols and words remains constant.



With 24 years of experience and two tattoo studios behind him, Frank Lacrosse opened Mainely Tattoo on Library Lane, in the former Bagaduce Music Lending Library building, last month.



A former George Stevens Academy student who grew up in Peninsula towns, Lacrosse moved away when he was older. He was always drawing and doodling he said, but learned the art of tattooing after he got one himself.



“It came out [bad],” Lacrosse said. “I said, I could do better than that.”



And so Lacrosse taught himself the art of tattooing. “I went to a lot of shows, watched a lot, asked a lot of questions,” he said. He owned tattoo studios in Bucksport, from 1994-1998, and then Beauty and the Beast studio in Dover.



As tattooing has become more and more popular in the last couple of decades, more tattoo artists have set up shop, and the tools of the trade have improved.



“In the 1980s, we had to put our own needles on the bar,” he said. “It’s evolved. Now everything comes pre-sterilized. The inks are better, and come in more colors. And there’s some great new artists out there, young ones.”



When choosing a tattoo artist, Lacrosse said that the lifestyle of the artist can determine who ends up putting ink on skin. He has inked a lot of bikers, he said, as well as “most of the cop force in Dover-Foxcroft.”



Lacrosse will use custom designs, his own designs, or stock illustrations, along with “custom cover ups and re-works,” for when someone no longer wants to wear an older tattoo.



“A lot [of my work] is cover ups,” Lacrosse said. “Names, older tattoos they outgrew. I don’t recommend anyone putting a name on [their skin],” he added.



Tattoos, like fashion and art, are subject to trends and, right now, Celtic designs remain popular, Lacrosse said. The preferred place for a tattoo for men is the upper arm; for women, the lower back, Lacrosse said. “The big thing now is black light ink.”



Since opening Mainely Tattoos two weeks ago, Lacrosse has inked a Viking tattoo for one customer, a cover up for another and has two others customers lined up, he said. It takes about 1 to two hours for an average-size tattoo, and about 40 to 50 hours, over several sessions, for a full sleeve.



“My reputation is all I have. In this line of work, that means everything,” he said.



Mainely Tattoo is open Tuesday through Thursday, 12-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 12-9 p.m., and Sundays and Mondays by appointment. Contact Lacrosse at 266-3498.

