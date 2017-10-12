Planning board (briefly) discusses zoning in Blue Hill

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

An October 9 planning board meeting devoted mainly to proposed, minor revisions to the commercial site plan review ordinance touched on one of the more taboo subjects in town: zoning.



Chairman Scott Miller noted a citizen effort under way to amend the ordinance to prohibit commercial developments over 100,000 square feet, to keep big box stores out of Blue Hill. The proposal had board members shaking their heads.



“Hard and fast rules like that are simplistic,” Selectman Ellen Best said.



Then board member Retta Clews asked the question, “How do you stop a WalMart but not a Jackson Lab?”



Start with a comprehensive plan, and then zoning, Best advised. “Zoning doesn’t have to be picky. It can be general in nature. I suspect at this point we might be able to pass something like that in a modest way.”



Miller said the proposal to restrict developments over 100,000 square feet had not yet formally come before the board, and that it would ultimately be up to selectmen to either recommend it for the town meeting warrant, or not. Citizens may also force it on the warrant through a petition signed by 10 percent of the number of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election, or 147 signatures.



“I understand why that method is appealing,” board member Sarah King said. “Just mention zoning in town and—” She shook her head.



One way to restrict big box stores is through the commercial site plan review ordinance, by specifically restricting retail developments over 100,000 square feet, Miller said.



By placing any proposed substantive change in separate warrant articles, “we’ll get a better sense of what’s the appetite for change,” Miller said. “We can listen to people with other ideas….I’d like Blue Hill to be a strong, vibrant place but don’t care how it gets there.”



The board also decided to resume publishing notices of planning board meetings in local newspapers when applications are on the agenda after a 2016 planning board ordinance amendment removed that requirement.



“Before, when we used to post in the paper, that’s how people knew,” Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins said.

