Town treasurer placed on paid administrative leave

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Following a discussion during an October 5 executive session held by Blue Hill Selectmen and town attorney Diane O’Connell, Town Treasurer Jody Murphy was placed on paid administrative leave.



Selectman Jim Schatz noted the action at the selectmen’s regular Friday meeting October 6, announcing that the board had unanimously voted to approve a motion “to implement action discussed in executive session.” Murphy’s leave will last until the issue now under review is resolved, he said.



When contacted, Murphy replied, “I cannot discuss. Yet.”



Personnel matters are protected from public record by Maine law. Therefore, any personnel matter “pertaining to an identifiable employee” is held under executive session, in order to protect the individual’s privacy. Records can be medical, personal, or performance- or conduct-rated in nature, or include complaints, charges or accusations, replies to those complaints, and “any other information or materials that may result in disciplinary action.” (See 30 MRSA §2702.)



If a final decision upholds or imposes discipline to the employee, it then becomes a public record, unless the decision is appealed. In that case, the final written decision of a neutral arbitrator becomes public record.



Murphy was hired as town treasurer and administrative assistant following the retirement of former town treasurer Ann Stadden in 2014.



After the selectmen’s October 6 meeting, Schatz elaborated little, stating only that the decision had to do with “job-related issues.”

