Castine Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 12, 2017 Three vie for selectman’s seat in Castine Candidate Forum set for October 23

by Faith DeAmbrose

With three declared candidates seeking election to a three-year seat on the board of selectmen, Castine voters will have a choice as they head to the polls on November 7.



Patrick Haugen, Arthur Layton and Colin Powell seek the open seat, and will have the opportunity to tell voters why they’d be the best choice at a candidate forum on Monday, October 23, 6:30 p.m. at Emerson Hall.



The event, organized by Kay Hightower, Alice Alston and with support from the staff at the Castine Patriot, will bring the candidates in front of voters to answer questions and give insight into their suitability for the position.



Those wishing to submit questions can do so ahead of time via email to news@pbp.me with “Castine” in the subject line. Questions and topics for discussion will be vetted by a moderator prior to the forum.

