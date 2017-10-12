Students move up in regimental program

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Cheers of “We want to go home” capped off the 2017 Maine Maritime Academy Regimental Induction Ceremony on October 7.



The first year Midshipmen Under Guidance, more commonly referred to as MUGs during the first two months of training, officially joined the regimental program during the ceremony, taking the oath to behave and operate in accordance with the United States Marine and academy guidelines.



More important for the first year students, though, the ceremony marked the first time they were allowed to leave campus since arriving in August.



“Some of you may not know just how much work these students have put in over the last several weeks,” said Captain Nathan Gandy while addressing bleachers full of friends, family and students at Richie Field. “It has been rigorous work, and they have risen to the occasion. We are proud of them.”



Individual students were honored for their work during the last few weeks of training, chosen by their company leaders and trainers. Those students received recognition during the ceremony.



Prior to the induction ceremony, the students also competed in lifeboat races at the waterfront and a sound-off competition.

