Strategic planning moves forward for DIS schools

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

A meeting to discuss the strategic planning process for the Deer Isle-Stonington schools is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday, October 16, at the Reach Performing Arts Center.



A survey to gain community input about the future needs and mission of the schools was sent out to the public, and posted to both schools’ homepages, a couple of weeks ago, and is open until later this month. The survey is also available online at the Union 76 website and in physical copies at the Deer Isle and Stonington town offices, libraries, 44 North Coffee, Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, Island Family Medicine and the superintendent’s and schools’ offices.



The CSD 13 board, along with a newly formed strategic planning committee, has been working with consultant Mary Jane McCalmon throughout the process.



The second step will be to review the survey results with the public at a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, November 2, at the Deer Isle-Stonington High School cafeteria.

