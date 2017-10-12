News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 12, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, October 12, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 12, 2017 Opera House to host community dance

A special community dance hosted by Opera House Arts and Belfast Flying Shoes welcomes all comers to the Stonington Opera House on Friday, October 20, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Music will be provided by Sassafrass Stomp. Fun and simple dances will be taught, giving beginners the opportunity to learn new skills and offering experienced dancers a chance to brush up on their steps.



The Community Dance is the culmination of a week-long education residency between Belfast Flying Shoes, Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School and the Brooklin School, according to a news release from OHA.



Throughout the week leading up to the dance, 95 students in grades 3 and 4 will engage in learning the traditional, participatory, New England dancing called contra dancing. A lifelong physical/arts activity based on simple patterns of movement, contra dancing is rooted in regional history and is still thriving. Learning to move cooperatively and respectfully, students will demonstrate their new skills as part of the public community dance.



The Community Dance will feature caller Chrissy Fowler. For information, email info@operahousearts.org, visit operahousearts.org, or call 367-2788.

