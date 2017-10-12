Annual event tests local lumberjack skills

News Feature

Bob Burke was the first place winner of the men’s division of the bucksaw competition.

by Shiloh Eaton

On Saturday, October 7, the Sedgwick-Brooklin historical Society held its 31st annual axe throwing and log sawing competition. Contests included bucksaw, crosscut saw, and axe throwing. Many of the attendants tested their aim and strength in the various competitions.



A bake sale was held in the former one-room school house, where cookies, brownies, hot coffee, and other items were sold. The Daniel Merrill House, the Hearse House, the barn, and the schoolhouse were all open for tours throughout the day. Those in attendance could watch as Steve Dentino and Bob Burke pressed fresh apple cider, which was available for free.



Winners for the women’s bucksaw contest were event organizer Anne Dentino, first place with 54 seconds, Sarah Whitney, second with a time of 1 minute 49 seconds and Eleanor Hoagland, third with a time of 3 minutes 9 seconds. Winners in the men’s category were Bob Burke, first with a time of 29 seconds, Sarge Means, second with a time of 34 seconds, and close behind was his brother, Don Means with a time of 35 seconds.



David Gelinas placed first in the axe throwing contest with 4” off center. John Marshal landed one throw 6 3/4” off center.



In the men’s cross saw competition Steve Dentino and Bob Burke placed first with a time of 50 seconds. Anne Dentino and Rhoda Grant placed first as the only competitors in the women’s category with a time of 1 minute 26 seconds, and Anne Dentino and Michael DeCrescenzo placed first in the mixed category with a time of 1 minute 1 second.

