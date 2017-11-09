GSA boys battle rain, cold in regional title loss

News Feature

The George Stevens Academy boys soccer team receives a plaque as the 2017 Class C North runners up on November 2.

by Monique Labbe

The George Stevens Academy boys soccer team’s season ended in Fort Kent with a 0-4 loss in the Class C North championship game on November 2.



The Eagles took the field in rainy, 41-degree weather at the University of Maine, Fort Kent. Top-ranked Fort Kent got on the board with 25 minutes left in the first half, getting the ball past GSA goalkeeper Alec Witham. Another goal in the first half left the Eagles with a 0-2 deficit at halftime.



The Eagles’ offense was blanked in the second half. The Warriors tacked on two more goals for their team’s first regional championship title since 2010, which had led to the team’s first State Championship title in school history.



GSA was in familiar territory in the regional final, as the team lost a hard-fought 3-7 game to Washington Academy during last year’s Class C North final.



“Fort Kent is a very talented, well coached team,” said GSA head coach Mark Ensworth. “Traveling that far is always a disadvantage which is why home field advantage is so important.”



The Eagles finished the season with a 9-1-4 regular season record, good for third in the Class C North standings. After a 4-0 victory over Bucksport in the quarterfinals, the team picked up arguably its biggest win of the season with a 1-0 overtime victory over second-ranked Orono. The teams tied twice during the season.



The Eagles will graduate six seniors: Ian Ramsey, and starters Witham, Taylor Schildroth, Ben Cole, Payson Allen and Elias Reyes Fox.



“[It is] back to the drawing board for us, we now look to rebuild in spots that we are losing seniors in,” said Ensworth.

