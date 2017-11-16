Union 93 names special education director

News Feature

Karen Watts was named Director of Special Education for Union 93 on November 2, and began November 6.

by Anne Berleant

On November 2, Karen Watts was unanimously approved to lead special education services for Union 93, serving Blue Hill, Brooksville, Castine, Penobscot and Surry districts, with 18 of 23 board members present. The Union 93 board comprises members of all five school boards.



“I think we were incredibly lucky to get the caliber of applicants we did,” said Blue Hill board chairman Jan Snow, who served on the 10-member hiring committee.



Watts holds a doctorate from the University of Maine, and bachelor’s degrees in music and education. She served as Learning Support Coordinator at the American School of The Hague from 2016-17 and seven years as Director/Head of Student Support Services at the Copenhagen International School. Previously, she was assistant superintendent, director of student services, and special education director at several districts in the Boston area. Watts was hired at an annual salary of $84,000, pro-rated for her November 6 through June 30, 2018, contract.



Watts replaces interim director Cathy Lewis, who told the board that Union 93 Special Services currently serves 133 elementary and 69 high school students through specialized instruction or 504 plans that address medical conditions.



“We have kids for whom [school] is not an easy job, and they come in scared they’re going to fail,” Lewis said.



Also, 80 elementary school students receive response to intervention, a three-tier program that identifies and works with students requiring additional instruction before the level of special education services are needed, curriculum coordinator Dawn Robbins reported, and 30 students are enrolled in the gifted and talented program.



Spinazola steps down



Current Union 93 board chairman Joe Spinazola is not seeking re-election to the Castine School Board, and thus his term on the Union 93 board expired November 7, when a new Castine board member was voted in. Spinazola served as board chairman for 8.5 years and as secretary for 5.5 years, and he has held a seat on the Castine School Board for 15 years, six of those as chairman. His service was acknowledged by applause from all board members.



“That’s a long time and a long leadership,” said Superintendent Mark Hurvitt. “I really appreciate his service.”



A new chairman will be elected in December after two nominees, Penobscot board chairman Jerry Markley and Blue Hill board’s Ben Wootten, failed to receive the majority of votes required. The board next meets on December 12.

