News Feature

Stonington and Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, November 16, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, November 16, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, November 16, 2017 Newspapers hit the stands on time despite storm ‘Everybody came together and went above and beyond’

by Anne Berleant

The infamous October 30 windstorm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands statewide and impacted thousands of local homes, businesses, schools and institutions, especially when restoring Internet service took days longer than electricity in many places.



One of those was Stonington, home to Penobscot Bay Press, the news and information services company that publishes The Weekly Packet, Island Ad-Vantages and Castine Patriot. The papers normally go to press Wednesday afternoon, but without an Internet connection, would it be possible?



Yes, but it took grit and ingenuity.



“The staff came through with dedicated and committed effort … pulling together and doing what it took,” said publisher, editor and owner Nat Barrows. “It was a heroic effort and I’m really proud and grateful to the staff of this company.”



Monday, the day of the storm, was a wash. So, on Tuesday, with the Stonington office still without power, phones or Internet, news production moved to sales manager Leslie Rice’s dining room table. With a different Internet service provider and a generator, her Stonington residence became home base (although much of the Island remained without phone and internet service until the following Sunday).



“We fit seven in my dining room,” Rice said, along with computers and servers transported from the Island Ad-Vantages office, taking up the 10 available Internet connections. “There was also no school that day so all my kids were home. They were a little mad they all got kicked off the Internet.”



On go-to-press Wednesday, creative and technical services manager Jeremiah Savage moved the entire operation to the company’s Blue Hill office, where power and Internet service had been restored Monday evening, only to discover that one of the transported hard drives had broken—but he somehow worked his tech-ware magic. Available desk space was at a premium but ordering pizza for lunch definitely helped morale.



“Everybody just came together and just went above and beyond,” Savage said.



The November 2 editions of The Weekly Packet, Castine Patriot and Island Ad-Vantages were sent to press about 6:30 p.m., just a few hours later than usual, to hit the newsstands on Thursday and mail delivery by Friday.



But one customer, Doug Johnson of Stonington, didn’t receive his Island Ad-Vantages in the mail Friday, or by Monday, either.



“I thought, okay, the paper didn’t come out [and] didn’t think much about it,” he said, until he saw the issue on a local newsstand and came down to the office for a copy, thinking his delivered copy must have blown away. “The post office, which does a great job, was knocked off its route by the storm, but the Island Ad-Vantages was not.”

