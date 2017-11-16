Falls Bridge to be posted for certain trucks

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Falls Bridge, subject of a lengthy, ongoing discussion as the Maine Department of Transportation and stakeholders from Blue Hill and Brooklin discuss whether to repair or replace, will be posted with a 25-ton weight limit for four axel trucks, MDOT traffic engineer Bruce Mattson told selectmen in Blue Hill on November 3.



The posting should happen within the next one to two months and comes after a biennial assessment by MDOT engineers. Mattson noted that the 1926 tied arch bridge is “one of the oldest bridges in the area.”



Four axle, or tri-axle trucks with three axles in the rear and one in front, are used to haul gravel, wood, concrete and as dump trucks, and regularly carry a 69,000 pound load but can be boosted to 75,000 pounds, Mattson said. Tractor-trailers, and two-axle trucks, which carry up to 54,000 pounds, are still permitted. “It has to do with the distribution of load,” Mattson said. The posting will likely be in effect until the bridge is replaced or repaired.



Detours will tack on anywhere from two-tenths of a mile to 8.5 miles, depending on the starting direction, Mattson said, and he has notified local businesses affected by the future posting, noting: “MDOT doesn’t want it to be a shock.” Notices will be published in local newspapers prior to the date of the posting.

