T/V State of Maine leaves May 10 for annual cruise

News Feature

Each spring, family, friends and well wishers crowd the Maine Maritime Academy dock as the T/V State of Maine sets sail on its annual cruise for American and foreign ports of call.

by Anne Berleant

Well-wishers are welcomed and encouraged to help send off Maine Maritime Academy students, officers, and crew as the T/V State of Maine departs Castine on Wednesday, May 10, at approximately 5 p.m. The educational cruise will commence in its home port on Friday, May 5, for pre-sailing preparation.



Under the direction of Captain Leslie B. Eadie III, the State of Maine has ports of call scheduled in Charleston, South Carolina; Tenerife, Spain; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Portland, Maine; Edinburgh, Scotland; Cobh, Ireland; and New York, New York, according to an MMA press release.



The fourth vessel to bear the name State of Maine, the ship is a modern, technologically advanced training vessel. Capt. Eadie, a 1976 graduate of MMA, assumed command of the vessel in 2011.



On the return leg from Searsport to Castine, the ship will host the traditional family day sail on Monday, July 31. For this section of the trip, Second-Class students (juniors) may invite their parents aboard. Training cruise activities will continue in port through Wednesday, August 2.



In response to an increase in sea time and instruction required by Standards for Training, Certification and Watchkeeping, the cruise has been lengthened to 90 days. Students pursuing an officer’s license from the U.S. Coast Guard as a third mate or third assistant engineer are now required to train at sea for at least 300 days during their first three years at the academy. Freshmen and juniors sail aboard the MMA vessel while sophomores are assigned to merchant ships worldwide.



View the vessel departure and return from the MMA waterfront or at mainemaritime.edu/streaming. Friends, family, and fans are invited to follow the ship’s journey through the cruise blog at cruise.mainemaritime.edu.



Schedule and ports are subject to change, according to the press release.

