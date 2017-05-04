Shellfish ordinance causes confusion

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

A shellfish ordinance that was recently passed by Deer Isle and rejected by Stonington voters means that the two towns are currently operating under two different ordinances.



“It’s awkward,” said Deer Isle Shellfish Committee member Robert Ray during a meeting April 19. “We need to find a way for all of us to be on the same page.”



One of the reasons the ordinance did not pass in Stonington, according to Town Manager Kathleen Billings, was that there was confusion about the lottery system versus being “grandfathered.”



“Some of the people were worried they wouldn’t be able to get their license from year to year,” said Billings.



With the new ordinance, the lottery system would be for non-resident commercial licenses, meaning that only people from away would have to submit their names into the lottery. The changes to the ordinance were made in order to comply with state regulations.



“Except for the lottery, there really aren’t that many changes,” said Ray. “It’s important that both towns be on the same page.”



Some people voiced concern about non-residents getting the commercial licenses over people on the island who make their living off the shellfish.



“I came here because I knew I could make a living doing this here,” said Ken Ouellette. “I don’t want to lose my livelihood to someone who doesn’t even live here.”



Board members told Ouellette that his concern would not be an issue.



Board members agreed that the ordinance would go back to the Stonington voters for another vote in May following a second public hearing.



“We depend heavily on our fisheries on the island,” said Billings. “There are probably about 30 plus people who harvest clams for a living, that’s 30 jobs. We want to make sure we aren’t doing anything to jeopardize that.”



The process to change the ordinance started about a year ago and had essentially disappeared until the last couple months. According to Billings, this was another issue when it came time for the two towns to vote on it.



“When Deer Isle voted, there were maybe three people there, and not a lot of people showed up in Stonington either. I think people forgot about it because it hadn’t been an active conversation for almost a year,” she said.



A public hearing and special town meeting regarding the ordinance will be held Monday, May 8, in Town Hall, beginning with the hearing at 7 p.m.

