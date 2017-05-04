Sedgwick rejects school budget validation referendum

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

During a secret ballot vote on April 29, voters rejected reinstating a school budget validation referendum by over a two-to-one margin, with 34 votes cast in favor and 73 against.



“We’re glad that things are staying as they are,” School Board Chairman Susan Ford said. “After this last year, after [citizens] saw how hard we worked on getting the budget down, I think they have confidence in us.”



A straw poll on Election Day last November showed voters were widely in favor of discussing and then voting on whether to reinstate the referendum.



“Either it was an inaccurate reflection of voter sentiment or people lost interest when it came time to vote last Friday,” First Selectman Michael Sheahan said.



Results were announced at a special town meeting at the Town House that night. After the announcement, 48 citizens voted to accept six acres of land on Salt Pond and $25,000 from Next Generation, a Blue Hill-based nonprofit foundation, and spend $10,000 of town surplus for public access to the pond and to build a road leading to it.



The articles passed by a show of hands but not before “a lot of animated discussion,” according to Code Enforcement Officer Duane Ford.



“There was some opposition to the proposal but most were there to support it,” Sheahan said after the meeting.



One question raised was whether more public access to the pond was needed, given an existing town easement through a field off Hales Hill Road.



“This access will be different from what is currently available in that there will be a road and parking,” Sheahan said. “The agreement with the Next Generation Foundation also allows for such structures as picnic tables and portable bathroom facilities. Boats will be welcome as long as they can be launched by hand.”



Clare Grindal, whose late husband and former selectman Nelson Grindal worked for over a year to secure the land for public access, spoke on behalf of Grindal and his efforts.



Per the agreement with Next Generation, the town has one year within which to build the access road.



Charter Commission vote shelved



A straw poll question last November asked whether citizens wished to discuss and then vote on creating a charter commission that would draft a town charter for Sedgwick. Based on the results, then-Chairman of Selectmen Neil Davis moved forward on a charter commission question, originally intending it to be on the ballot at town meeting in March, along with the school budget referendum question.



While an administrative misstep delayed voting on the school budget validation referendum until last week, the charter commission vote will not occur at all.



“After the [selectman] election [at town meeting], the selectmen realized that there was no real support to pursue the matter any further,” Sheahan said.

