Sale pending on Dennett’s Wharf

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Dennett’s Wharf, a mainstay in the town of Castine, is officially closed, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on April 19.



The restaurant closed for the season back in November, following longtime owner Paul Brouillard’s death.



Those left in charge of Brouillard’s holdings closed the restaurant for the winter, and it has not been open since.



“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that we are currently closed until further notice,” a representative of the restaurant wrote in the April 19 Facebook post.



The restaurant is on the market through Re/Max, listed at $1,275,000. The sale for the property is pending, according to the online listing.



A hearing for new amusement and liquor licenses for the property, under a new name, The Wharf, is scheduled for May 15 at the Castine Town Office. According to Town Clerk Susan Macomber, this is a preemptive measure for the buyer pending the sale, as the summer season is just weeks away. The buyer has not yet been named.

