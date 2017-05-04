Recount confirms Mitchell for Surry School Board

News Feature

Mary Beth Mitchell was confirmed as a new school board member after an April 27 recount of town election ballots cast on April 24.

by Anne Berleant

A recounting of ballots cast in a three-way race for two school board seats ended with the same results as on April 24, town election day. Mary Beth Mitchell received 96 votes to three-term incumbent and chairman Marlene Tallent’s 94. The third candidate, incumbent Joan Welgoss, received 116 votes, and was unanimously elected chairman when the board met on May 2, with no other nominations. Michelle Berger was unanimously elected as vice chairman.



“They must have worked this out [beforehand],” Superintendent Mark Hurvitt said.



Tallent had served as chairman of the school board for four years before losing her seat last month.



The board also appointed Pat Jencks to the Jordan Fund Committee and Berger to the Adams Fund Committee to replace Tallent.



In other business:

Second-year probationary teacher contracts for Kristen Eberdt, Mike Jezak, and Kirsten Weed, and third-year probationary teacher contracts for Laura Johns and Elizabeth Schaab approved 5-0.

Third-year probation teacher contract for Karen Hawthorne not approved 2-3 (Mitchell, Welgoss, Berger).

Non-contracted support staff approved 5-0 for 2017-18.

Steve Bemiss awarded the 2017 lawn-mowing bid, 5-0.

Roof repair bids close on June 2. Bids will be opened on June 6.

Spanish teacher Paula Mrozicki resigned, had agreed to fill the position for one year.

Special town meeting set for June 14 to clarify how the Adams Fund money may be spent.

