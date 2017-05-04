News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 4, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, May 4, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, May 4, 2017 Opera House Arts plans busy season

Opera House Arts launches into a diverse and varied summer season with a full lineup of theater, concerts, films and jazz beginning June 15 at the Stonington Opera House.



The three shows that make up the OHA theatre season include a timeless classic of the American stage, a beloved musical, and an epic evening of Shakespeare: The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, June 29-July 9; The Fantasticks by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, July 20-30; and Henry IV by William Shakespeare, August 17-27. Threaded through these diverse shows is a question about what it means to become a grown-up: what do we lose, and more important, what do we gain in those moments when we step away from the shelter of childhood and take control of our own lives?



Wednesdays at the Opera House are for everyone! Now in its 14th year, the Live! For $5 series has been delighting audiences of all ages with magic, music, dance and clowning since 2003.



This summer, the seven-week Live! for $5 series begins on June 28 with Hilby the Skinny German Juggler. The fun continues throughout the summer with audience favorites Fred Garbo Inflatable Dance Theatre (July 12), Figures of Speech Theatre (July 26), Peter Boie, Magician (August 2), Rob Torres (August 9), Yellow Bird Chase, by the Boston-based Liars & Believers (Aug 16) and Squirrel Stole My Underpants (Aug 23). Each performance is 45 minutes long.



The 17th Annual Deer Isle Jazz Festival (August 11-13), presented by Opera House Arts & gWatson Gallery, features world-class jazz musicians from all over the New England.



This year, the festival is expanding to three nights, at venues across the island. The festival begins on Friday night at the Stonington Opera House with Nicole Mitchell’s Artifacts trio. Saturday night at the Reach Performing Arts Center is an evening with the Campbell Brothers, and Sunday night, finish off the jazz weekend at gWatson Gallery for an evening with the Gary Smulyan Duo.



Several other music performances are scheduled through the summer. The full schedule of concerts is available online at operahousearts.org.

