Castine Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 4, 2017 Launching mini boats in the Atlantic Students participate in Atlantic Miniboat Regatta

by Monique Labbe

Students from Swan’s Island Elementary School, as well as from the University of Maine in Orono’s Marine Science Club, boarded the Maine Maritime Academy T/S State of Maine with their mini boats on April 25, as part of the Atlantic Miniboat Regatta program.



These five-foot boats have been launched during Maine Maritime Academy training cruises before, with several turning up on the shores of the southern United States, Portugal and Ireland.



Dick Baldwin, who started the Education Passages program nine years ago and heads the Maine portion of the Atlantic Miniboat Regatta, said that the goal is for these boats to make complete cycles around the Atlantic Ocean.



“We have had one boat that has made it 80 percent of the circle, or 22,000 miles, but we want at least one to make it the whole way,” he said.



The boats have GPS installed in them, and their progress can be followed via an active boat map on the Educational Passages website.



Baldwin also noted that two more mini boats will join the summer cruise at different ports, one in Charleston and one in Ireland. These boats were both previously launched and were discovered months later. Students on the training cruise will relaunch them so they may continue their journeys.



The training cruise departs May 10 this year, four days after the completion of the spring semester. Students will gain hours on the water that will count toward their Coast Guard qualifications. The ship will be out for 90 days, returning in September in time for the fall semester.



While the students were aboard the ship, Captain Leslie Eadie talked to them about prior launches and even gave them a tour inside. The students also took a tour of Castine Harbor.



To follow the progress of the mini boats, visit educationalpassages.com and click Boat Tracking.

