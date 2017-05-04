Last minute information stalls budget vote

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Just hours before the CSD 13 Board was to vote on approving the 2017-18 school budget on May 2, Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington learned that there may be flaws in the way in which information for free and reduced lunch within the district is reported to the state.



The possible flaw was brought to Elkington by Andy and Amy Vaughn. It appeared, according to Elkington, that the information, which also included enrollment numbers, had been reported inaccurately, either by the fault of administration or a flaw in the technology.



Because of the numbers for free and reduced lunch reported for the 2016-17 school year, the school did not qualify for state subsidies, meaning that the budget took a hit of $166,000 in money that would be coming in as revenue to the school. Elkington said that if there were inaccuracies in the reported information, there could be a chance that the school could end up receiving those funds. With that up in the air, board members decided to table the vote until a meeting on Thursday, May 4.



Board members did vote to approve both the food services and adult education lines in the budget, which would not be affected by the state funds. The total amount for food services came in at $193,759, down $11,637 from last year. The adult education budget totaled $68,245, up $32,060 due to a push in the adult education program under the new direction of Lynn Witham.



The May 4 meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the high school cafeteria.



Magoon accepts teaching position at DISES



Just a week after submitting her resignation letter as principal at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School, Carla Magoon accepted a nomination during the CSD 13 meeting on May 2 for a grade 5-6 teaching position at the school.



“I have to say I feel very lucky that Carla has decided that she wants to stay in our school and work with our kids,” said Elkington while nominating Magoon for the position.



Magoon will mostly teach students in the fifth and sixth grade, but she will also be teaching one seventh and eighth grade English and language arts class, as part of the reallocation of staff due to the elimination of the full-time position in the 2017-18 school budget.



“I am anxious to keep working with these students,” said Magoon after the board members approved the nomination. “I enjoy this community and the staff here.”

