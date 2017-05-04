News Feature

Bar Harbor Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 4, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, May 4, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, May 4, 2017 Hole-in-one sponsors announced for annual charity tournament

Stanley Scooters and Darling’s are each sponsoring a hole-in-one contest at the 24th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament on June 6 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor (rain date is June 14).



This year, the hole-in-one prizes will be a 2017 Buick Encore from Darling’s and a new Vespa Scooter from Stanley Scooters. The Acadia Family Center is the beneficiary of this year’s charity tournament hosted by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, according to a news release from the bank.



This is a scramble format tournament (18 holes) with a 12 p.m. shotgun start and is open to men and women. Registration fee includes golf cart, gifts, evening BBQ and prizes. Tournament prizes total $2,200. There will be prizes for 1st and 2nd Gross, 1st and 2nd Net, Ladies 1st Net, and Mixed 1st Net. To register your team go to BHBT.com or call Cathy Planchart at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, 667-0660 x14655.



Join Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for a day of golf and friendship to raise funds for the Acadia Family Center. To support the event, several sponsorship levels are available for individuals and businesses.

